Taxi driver robbed, threatened by teenager: Halifax police

A teenager is facing charges after a taxi driver was robbed and threatened in the Halifax region.

The RCMP around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a report of a robbery and assault inside a taxi in Shearwater.

"It's alleged that a male passenger threatened the driver while attempting to rob him,” a statement reads.

The RCMP and military police located a 17-year-old boy near the scene and he was arrested without incident. The driver wasn’t injured.