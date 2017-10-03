Taxi driver robbed, threatened by teenager: Halifax police
The RCMP say the accused is a 17-year-old boy who is facing charges including robbery and uttering threats.
A teenager is facing charges after a taxi driver was robbed and threatened in the Halifax region.
The RCMP around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a report of a robbery and assault inside a taxi in Shearwater.
"It's alleged that a male passenger threatened the driver while attempting to rob him,” a statement reads.
The RCMP and military police located a 17-year-old boy near the scene and he was arrested without incident. The driver wasn’t injured.
The 17-year-old is now charged with robbery, uttering threats, breach of probation and obtaining transportation by fraud.