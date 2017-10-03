Two men killed after car slams into parked van in Lower Sackville

Police say two men are dead and a third person is in hospital after a crash between a car and a parked van in Sackville.

The RCMP say a 2009 Honda Civic carrying four men slammed into a parked Mercedes-Benz cube van on Hillside Avenue in Lower Sackville.

A 42-year-old man from Lower Sackville and a 48-year-old man from Prince Edward Island died at the scene.

A 25-year-old Bedford man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, a 26-year-old Lower Sackville man, has been arrested and now is facing undetermined charges.

“We should know what charges are laid by the end of day,” said RCMP spokesman Cpl. Dal Hutchinson.

Hutchinson said he doesn’t know if alcohol or speed played a factor in the crash, but it will be part of the investigation.