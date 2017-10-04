A Huskies’ house in order: Saint Mary's football running undefeated season

After three humiliating seasons in which the Saint Mary’s Huskies tallied just two wins against 22 loses, the magic seems to have returned to the storied university football program.

With just three games left in the regular season, the Huskies have an unbeaten 5-0 record, and are atop the Atlantic conference while being ranked among Canada’s top ten squads.

The turnaround in Huskies fortunes is largely being credited to head coach James Colzie III, who took over the job about 18 months ago.

“It reminds me a lot of my late husband when he came in,” said Sue Uteck Wednesday, whose late husband Larry is still synonymous with Huskies football, having coached the team to seven Atlantic titles and three Vanier Cup appearances between 1983-97.

“You can’t put last year on Coach Colzie – he inherited that team,” said Uteck. “This is the first year you get to see him build a team of his own.”

Colzie, as a college player for Florida State and a coach at colleges in both United States and Canada, has been part of three National Championships, six Conference Titles, and 13 bowl games. In speaking to him his formula seems clear: win through absolute discipline.

“When I took this job, there were things I needed to get in place,” said Colzie. “The guys that are consistently doing what they’re asked to do, they are a part of our team.”

And the guys who weren’t?

“They had to find other things to do.”

That approach has paid off, said Uteck, in how the “team has shown a lot of resilience to come back from being down.”

In their last game visiting St. Francis Xavier in Antigonish on Sept. 30, the Huskies were down 18-6 at the end of the third quarter, but turned it around in the fourth to pull out a one-point victory on 50-yard touchdown pass with 16 seconds left on the clock. In a similar nail-biter against Mount Allison the week before, the Huskies had scored with 24 seconds left to pull out a 27-26 victory.

“Judging by our one-point wins the last two weeks, we still have a long way to go,” said Colzie, adding that success itself will be one of the challenges going forward. “You have guys that haven’t been 5-0, haven’t won five straight… We’re not done yet. I stress to them that this could all be taken away by one bad game.”

Uteck said the unfortunate part of the season so far has been the schedule, with the Huskies playing only their first and third games at home, meaning the local community hasn’t had the chance to cheer the team on. That, however, is about to change with the Huskies’ homecoming game on Oct. 14.

“I’m expecting a big crowd,” said Uteck.

Huskies’ remaining regular-season games:

Oct 14 - At home vs Bishop’s

Oct 21 - Away vs Acadia