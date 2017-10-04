Auditor general says Nova Scotia government needs to tighten its fraud controls

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's auditor general says the provincial government needs tighter controls on potential fraud by senior public officials who have access to taxpayers' money.

Michael Pickup's annual report on the province's finances released today says 88 per cent of public organizations in the province have not completed an assessment to determine the risks of fraud.

His comments come after a scandal over spending by the former chief executive officer of Atlantic Canada's largest children's hospital.

Tracy Kitch resigned her position at the Izaak Walton Killam Health Centre in late August after an independent review said she owed thousands of dollars for "potentially personal" expenses charged to her corporate credit card.

Pickup's report says his office found significant weaknesses in financial controls at the IWK Health Centre, as well as at the Nova Scotia Health Authority and Housing Nova Scotia.

His report says there has been more disclosure of travel and hospitality expenses of senior executive since his 2015 report, but disclosure should cover more executives.