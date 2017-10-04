Bedford smells a rat: Councillor says he’s never seen this many rodent complaints

Coun. Tim Outhit said he’ astonished by what his Bedford residents have been telling him lately.

“‘Tim, I have just killed the 15th rat in my backyard,’ ‘Tim I just took the pellet gun to the 20th rat in my tree,’” Outhit said Tuesday during regional council, quoting his constituents during a discussion around a report on wildlife feeding.

Two pest control experts in the area told Metro on Wednesday that in autumn rodent sightings normally go up, and while one said rat calls are up around Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, neither reported anything exceptional in the Bedford area.

It is a different story at Outhit’s office.

“Nine years on council now and I’ve never had these kinds of calls,” said the councillor Wednesday by phone, adding that he is hearing from people all across his district.

This is why Outhit said he supported the motion asking for staff to look into a potential wildlife feeding ban, which passed and now staff will also research how other cities approach rat control.

Outhit said that it seems that the rodents are gravitating to where people are putting out food.