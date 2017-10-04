Eleven people charged with trafficking cocaine and pills: Nova Scotia police

Nova Scotia RCMP have made 11 arrests and laid multiple charges relating to trafficking of cocaine and prescription pills.

The arrests and charges are the result of a three-month long RCMP investigation in Lunenburg County.

Dubbed Operation Halse, it was led by Lunenburg District RCMP with the assistance of Bridgewater Town Police.

There were about 25 officers involved in the operation, which was launched due to community concerns about cocaine and prescription pills.

"These drugs result in more violence and crime on our streets and they can also result in fatal overdoses,” RCMP Staff Sergeant Stephen MacQueen said in a media release on Wednesday.

“By disrupting the drug traffickers, we're preventing these drugs from reaching our community."

The following people were charged:

Jacob Daniel Earl, 27, of Hacketts Cove:

Possession of a Controlled Substance (cocaine)

Timothy Charles MacKenzie, 28, of Hammonds Plains has pled guilty to possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. He was sentenced to 42 months.

Ryan Matthew Collicut, 25, of Western Shore:

Trafficking of a Controlled Substance (cocaine) x 3

Gregory Levy, 58, of New Ross:

Trafficking of a Controlled Substance (cocaine) x 2

Trafficking of a Controlled Substance (hydromorphone)

Kelly Lynn Louise Dodge-Reeves, 45, of New Ross:

Trafficking of a Controlled Substance (cocaine)

Trafficking of a Controlled Substance (hydromorphone)

Deanne Georgina Oleshko, 26, of Martins River:

Trafficking of a Controlled Substance (cocaine)

Jeremy Richard Jollymore, 30, of Chester Basin:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (cocaine)

Autumn Dawn Roy, 25, of Middlewood:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (cocaine)

Trafficking of a Controlled Substance (cocaine)

Michael Rene Saleem Kelley, 27, of Martins River:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (cocaine)

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Kandice Darlene Regan, 31, of Bridgewater:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (cocaine)

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Failing to Comply with Release Conditions x 4

Glen Franklin Mansfield, 49, of Harmony, Queens County:

Trafficking of a Controlled Substance (marihuana)

Failing to Comply with a Recognizance x 2