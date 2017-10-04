'Not a Sackville problem. This is a drivers problem:' Councillors weigh in on Halifax speeding issue



Lower Sackville councillor, Steve Craig, said he had received one email since the two deaths from a resident asking about getting speed bumps on the street where the collision occurred.



“This is so tragic. I suspect it was speeding. You take a look at the pictures and to put that amount of a vehicle underneath a cube van you’re probably not just gliding through,” Craig said.



“Unless it was a mechanical failure or something. All that is yet to be determined and we’ll find out in the next number of days, but this is a shocking incident and I feel very badly for all involved.”



Craig said he found two recorded complaints about Hillside Avenue made to HRM or the RCMP in the past 24 months. The resident who made the ongoing speeding complaint was instructed to put in an application for traffic calming measures, but that was never done.



“Looking at press releases lately you see several incidents of stunting and road rage. Those are things that are in the hands of, and the control of, a person behind the wheel of the vehicle,” Craig said.



“The best thing to do is not to be like that, don’t act in a way that people will say you’re a jerk. Drive within the rules.”



Coun. Lisa Blackburn in the neighbouring district agreed.



“It has to be the single most frustrating thing that I deal with, and it is on an almost daily basis that I get an email from a resident talking about speeding and what measures can be taken to make the roads safer,” said Coun. Lisa Blackburn.



Her district includes Middle and Upper Sackville, Lucasville and Beaver Bank.



“From a municipal perspective it’s frustrating because there is so little that we can do. We do have speed bumps going in on Bambrick (Road), which is a real hotspot for speeding,” she said.



“This is not a Sackville problem. This is a drivers problem. There’s very little that you can do if somebody chooses not to adhere to the speed limit and it puts us all at risk.”



Blackburn said she has had meetings with RCMP officials who sympathized but said unlike Halifax Regional Police, they don’t have a traffic division.



“So for every Mountie taken off the beat to go do a speed trap, that’s one less officer to solve crimes,” she said.



“Now some will say speeding is a crime. And it is. But you can’t have a cop on every corner.”