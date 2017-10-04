Police in Nova Scotia on scene of barricaded person inside home
Cape Breton Regional Police say they are concerned for a man's well being inside a home in the community of South Bar.
Cape Breton Regional Police say they were called at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a house on the South Bar Highway and are negotiating with with a man who is inside. Police say they are concerned for his well being.
“Officers have set up containment around the area and members of the Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiator are there to assist with continued efforts to negotiate with the man to come out of his residence,” a statement reads.