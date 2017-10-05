Dog beer garden, fall fair, Mooseheads: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend

Pups and pints: Bring your furry friend to the Garrison Grounds on Citadel Hill this Saturday from noon-7 p.m. for Hair of the Dog: Beer Garden & Dog Park. Relax with a Good Robot beer in the fresh air while your pooch rolls around and makes new friends, or just enjoy the canine scene if you don’t have one of your own. Check goodrobotbrewing.ca for details.

Herd at home: Hockey fans have two chances to catch the Halifax Mooseheads this weekend as they take on Quebec squads making their only stops at Scotiabank Centre during the regular season. The Herd faces off against the Quebec Remparts on Friday at 7 p.m., then Blainville-Boisbriand on Sunday at 3 p.m. Visit halifaxmooseheads.ca for tickets.

Fall fun: Celebrate the Thanksgiving weekend with the whole family at the Halifax Exhibition Centre’s Fall Fair, running Friday to Monday. Hop on a bouncy castle, take a spin on one of the rides, then grab some delicious treats. There’s also a petting zoo, games, pony rides and more. Admission and parking is free but many attractions and food are extra charge. Visit hfxec.com/freefallfair for details.

Book launch: Join award-winning Halifax author and poet Shauntay Grant this Saturday at the Central Library for the launch of her latest children’s book, The Walking Bathroom. The story follows Amayah, who wants to be something creative - “something no one else in the world has ever been in the history of Halloween.” The event begins at 10:30 a.m., with an author signing and kids can make their own "walking bathroom" costume.