Man charged with attempted murder after Dartmouth assault leaves person with life-threatening injuries

Halifax police have charged a man with attempted murder after an assault left someone with life-threatening injuries.

Police say around 9 p.m. Monday, officers were called to a home on Gaston Road where a 59-year-old man was beaten.

Paramedics rushed the man to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains.

On Tuesday night, police went to another home on Gaston Road and arrested a 53-year-old Dartmouth man. The next day police executed a search warrant at the home and 53-year-old Kenneth Wayne Hodder was charged with attempted murder and robbery.

Police say money was stolen from the victim after the assault.