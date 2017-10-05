Man charged with attempted murder after Dartmouth assault leaves person with life-threatening injuries
Halifax Regional Police say the assault and arrest both happened at homes on Gaston Road.
Halifax police have charged a man with attempted murder after an assault left someone with life-threatening injuries.
Police say around 9 p.m. Monday, officers were called to a home on Gaston Road where a 59-year-old man was beaten.
Paramedics rushed the man to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains.
On Tuesday night, police went to another home on Gaston Road and arrested a 53-year-old Dartmouth man. The next day police executed a search warrant at the home and 53-year-old Kenneth Wayne Hodder was charged with attempted murder and robbery.
Police say money was stolen from the victim after the assault.
“This was not a random act and the victim and suspect are known to each other,” a statement from Halifax Regional Police says.