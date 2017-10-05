Man killed in collision on Nova Scotia highway

One man is dead after a single vehicle collision on a Nova Scotia highway.

In a media release Thursday, Nova Scotia RCMP said just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Chéticamp RCMP responded to a 911 call reporting a single vehicle collision on the Cabot Trail.

Police said three men were in a truck that lost control, left the road and overturned in a ditch.

One passenger, a 21-year-old man from Pleasant Bay, was partially ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver and second passenger weren’t hurt.