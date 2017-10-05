Man killed in collision on Nova Scotia highway
RCMP said the single vehicle collision happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday
One man is dead after a single vehicle collision on a Nova Scotia highway.
In a media release Thursday, Nova Scotia RCMP said just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Chéticamp RCMP responded to a 911 call reporting a single vehicle collision on the Cabot Trail.
Police said three men were in a truck that lost control, left the road and overturned in a ditch.
One passenger, a 21-year-old man from Pleasant Bay, was partially ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
The driver and second passenger weren’t hurt.
The driver was given a seven-day suspension for alcohol consumption. An RCMP collision analyst was called to examine the scene. The Cabot Trail was reduced to one lane until 4 a.m. Thursday.
