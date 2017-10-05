She said yes: Man uses front page of Metro Halifax to propose to girlfriend

Pam Trueman had no idea what she was going to read when she opened Thursday’s Metro Halifax newspaper.

Her partner Brent Hoy did though, having arranged with Metro to run a banner ad across the top of Page 1 reading “Pam, will you marry me?”

“I went to Tim Horton’s and I got some coffees,” said Hoy, recounting how the morning went. “There was just one Metro left, so I grabbed that.”

But when he brought it home, Trueman wasn’t quite ready for her morning read yet. Only two weeks ago the couple had had their first child together, Madison Hoy.

“I was sleeping in bed,” Trueman said. “He came home with coffee, asked me if I wanted the Metro, and I said ‘I no, I want the baby’.”

“He was like ‘Are you sure? I can keep her’.”

“I said, ‘no, I want the baby’.”

Hoy then went downstairs. Shortly after Trueman got up and followed him.

“OK, give me the Metro,” she said. Hoy handed it over and turned away.

Trueman opened up the paper and saw the proposal instantly.

Hoy turned back around and got down on one knee.

“And then the waterworks started for sure,” said Trueman.

The Dartmouth couple, who have been together for three years this month, have in the past three weeks bought a house, had a baby, and now gotten engaged.

Having spoken to Metro just hours after Hoy popped the question, they had understandably not yet set a date for the wedding.

“We have enough stuff on our plate right now,” said Hoy, beaming.