From minimum age to where to buy: Nova Scotia launches online survey over marijuana legalization

The province wants you to weigh in on pot.

The Nova Scotia government has launched an online survey to get your opinions on marijuana legislation, which is scheduled to become legalized in Canada by next July.

The survey is open from Oct. 6 to 27 and asks questions from where to purchase to the legal age.

"As the federal government moves toward legalizing cannabis, our top priority is to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians," Justice Minister Mark Furey said in a statement released Friday. "We want to hear from Nova Scotians as we develop a well-regulated legal market that encourages responsible use and minimizes organized crime."

Every province is responsible for creating the rules and laws for its sale and use.

The online survey asks for feedback on the following:

-- age 19 as the legal age of purchase and use

-- the sale of cannabis through a Crown corporation like the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation

-- where recreational cannabis can be used

-- drug-impaired driving