Police looking to identify three people after robbery at Cole Harbour business
The RCMP in Halifax say the man and two women are part of an investigation.
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people in relation to an incident where products were stolen from a Cole Harbour business.
In a vaguely-worded press release, Halifax RCMP say products were stolen from the business on Forest Hills Parkway on Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m., but they provide no other details.
The RCMP have released two images and are asking people to contact them if they have any information on the identities of the people.