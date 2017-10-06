News / Halifax

Police looking to identify three people after robbery at Cole Harbour business

The RCMP in Halifax say the man and two women are part of an investigation.

Two of the people the RCMP want to identify.

View 2 photos

zoom

Handout / RCMP

Two of the people the RCMP want to identify.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people in relation to an incident where products were stolen from a Cole Harbour business.

In a vaguely-worded press release, Halifax RCMP say products were stolen from the business on Forest Hills Parkway on Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m., but they provide no other details.

The RCMP have released two images and are asking people to contact them if they have any information on the identities of the people.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular