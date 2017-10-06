Two men arrested for a robbery, charged with human trafficking a teenage girl: Halifax police

Two men are facing charges of human trafficking that allegedly involve a teenage girl, offences Halifax police say they learned about while investigating a robbery.

Halifax Regional Police say on Oct. 4 at 11 p.m., police were called to Lakecrest Drive in Dartmouth about a robbery that involved a firearm

A 16-year-old girl was robbed of money and personal items, according to police, with the suspects fleeing in a van before being arrested that same night in Bedford.

Police say three men and another 16-year-old girl were arrested and they found an airsoft rifle. They also say the suspects and victim were known to each other.

“Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that two of these men directed and influenced a sixteen-year-old girl, the original victim of the robbery call, for the purpose of prostitution,” a statement issued on Friday said.

Joshua Osborn Mabie of Dartmouth, 19, is charged with:

• Human trafficking of a person under the age of eighteen

• Material benefit from trafficking a person under the age of eighteen

• Procuring

• Advertising sexual services

• Robbery

• Using an imitation firearm in a commission of an offence

• Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

• Breach of a probation order x3

Brandon David Smith of Lower Sackville, 30, is charged with

• Human trafficking of a person under the age of eighteen

• Material benefit from trafficking a person under the age of eighteen

• Breach of probation x2

Dante Keenan Longard of Dartmouth, 20, is charged with:

• Robbery

• Breach of a recognizance x2

• Breach of a probation order

A sixteen-year-old girl (not the victim) is charged with: