Halifax Heroes: Local woman changing lives through leadership

About 10 years ago Jane Roy had an idea.

That idea blossomed into Catapult Leadership Society. Its programming has helped more than 450 underprivileged youth, many of whom have gone on to become inspired community leaders.

The inspiration for Catapult started when Roy was registering her own children for a leadership program in Switzerland.

“My son had a friend over who didn’t have that many opportunities,” she recalled.

“I knew what the impact would be on my kids and I thought, ‘How much would it have on kids who don’t typically get very many opportunities?”

Roy had taken a year off from her work as an accountant so she threw herself into creating a weeklong leadership camp based on the Swiss camp where her kids had gone.

She contacted the man who ran that program to ask for feedback on her business plan.

He liked the idea so much he called her from Geneva. He volunteered to come to Halifax and serve as camp director if she’d pay for his flight.

“If he hadn’t done that I don’t know if I’d be here 10 years later,” Roy said.

“But it was something that just took off from the very beginning. Students just soaked it up and they were so grateful and you can see the impact.”

Catapult camp is completely free for participants, who are going into Grade 10 when they attend. It includes everything from food and lodging to transportation.

Schools from across Nova Scotia are invited to nominate one student each year, with 50 students attending the annual camp.

“They live with a lot of barriers. Those include economic issues and family issues,,” she said.

“None of that matters at camp. It doesn’t matter what they look like, what they’re wearing, how much money they have, nothing. So they really bond as a group.”

Roy said there are many good news stories from Catapult. She shares a few, including the story of a young man who attended the first Catapult camp in 2009 and this year served as a counsellor.

“Afterwards he came up to me and said with tears, he was crying, ‘I can’t tell you how much the last nine years have meant to me.’ He’s in law school now,” Roy said, a big smile on her face.

“His family could barely put food on the table. They were loving, but faced economic challenges, his mother had a mental illness. He was so homesick at that camp. It was his first time away. But he pushed himself to stay and that was transformative for him.”

Catapult expanded to include a Catapult PLUS component, which is for campers who want to come back for a four-day conference focusing on life skills and post secondary planning. That program is also free.

Roy said she’s always amazed by the community service projects presented by conference participants. This year, one student raised money for Adsum House by making jewellery she presented on a card with a quote about courage.

During the conference, she told the story behind her project.

“There was a bitter divorce and it was 50/50 (custody) and her dad had been very abusive and finally she just left one night. She was 14 or 15 and was standing in the dark in bare feet. She didn’t know what to do,” Roy said.

“Then she realized her mother was within walking distance. She raised money for Adsum House because she said so many women aren’t as lucky as she is, they have nowhere to go or no one to turn to. These projects blow me away.”

Susan Isnor-Morton nominated Roy as a Halifax hero. She said many participants have described the experience as life-changing.

“These leaders are our future and Jane being driven, yet so modest, makes this life project look so easy,” Isnor-Morton said.

“So many lives have been turned around it is truly a blessing. Jane is a hero and mentor to so many, all done with her heart and surrounding youth with like-minded people to make a positive difference.”

Although she’s involved with several charities and sits on a number of boards, Roy said she thrives on being on the frontline at Catapult.

“I still get notes from kids from 2009 or messages ‘Hey I’m looking for advice on this or that. How do I ask my employer for a raise?’ All sorts of things because they don’t all necessarily have the same guidance at home,” Roy said.