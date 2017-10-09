Police, search teams look for missing 15-year-old Nova Scotia girl

Police and search and rescue teams are continuing to look for a missing 15-year-old girl whose bicycle was found by the Halifax airport.

On Monday, Halifax Search and Rescue Tweeted they were combing the wooded area near the Halifax Stanfield International Airport for signs of Mackenzie Eagles, last seen on Sept. 23.

East Hants RCMP say Eagles’ bike and helmet were found by a family member near the airport along Highway 102 last Sunday, but there was nothing to show she had been involved in a collision.

Police believe Eagles is in the Halifax-Dartmouth area, and continue to ask for any tips from the public on her whereabouts.

“Mackenzie's family and RCMP are concerned for her well-being and would like for her to contact family or police to confirm she is okay,” a police release said.

Eagles is a white female, 5’0 tall and 150 pounds, with dark blonde/ light brown hair and blue-green eyes. When she was last seen, Eagles was wearing a navy blue sweater and carrying a dark-coloured backpack with yellow writing on it.