Two Dartmouth stores robbed of cash, drugs, leaving employee injured

Police are exploring whether two Sunday robberies in Dartmouth are connected, one of which left a citizen injured.

At about 7:50 p.m., Halifax Regional Police said a man entered the Shoppers Drug Mart on Wyse Road in Dartmouth. He approached the pharmacy area, where he demanded and obtained an amount of prescription drugs before leaving the store, a release said.

The suspect then left the store, but it’s unknown which direction he went or whether he travelled on foot or in a car. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, a ball cap, and sunglasses. No weapon was seen. The matter is still under investigation.

At about 9 p.m. Sunday, police said a robbery happened in a convenience store at 187 Windmill Road. The suspect attempted to get cash from both the register and the employee's wallet.

The employee was assaulted and received minor injuries during the robbery, but they did not require treatment. Police said no weapon was seen.

The suspect is described as a white man in his twenties with brown hair, who was wearing a white coat, black shorts, and sandals. The suspect left the area in a car. The matter is still under investigation.

Both investigations are in their early stages. Police said it is unknown at this point if these crimes are related.