Halifax, Dartmouth both in top-five of rattiest cities in Atlantic Canada

Rats. Or should one say great that at least we are not No. 1.

Orkin Canada has crunched its number to release the results of what it says are the rattiest cities in Atlantic Canada.

Coming in at No. 1 is St. John’s, followed by Halifax. Third sport went to Saint John, N.B., with Moncton, N.B. fourth and Dartmouth rounding out the top. 5.

The rankings lists is based on rodent treatments by Orkin Canada within Atlantic Canada from Sept. 1, 2016 to Aug. 31, 2017.

The total list has 15 locations, with the other Nova Scotia spots being Truro at No. 10, Antigonish at No. 11 and Sydney at No. 15.

Charlottetown came in at No. 8, while Fredericton was No. 14.