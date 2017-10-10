Halifax man accused of throwing wooden sign at barking pooch, dog suffers life-threatening injuries

A Halifax man is facing charges for allegedly throwing a wooden sign at a barking dog and badly injuring it.

According to a Halifax Regional Police release, at 7:13 p.m. Monday police responded to a dispute in the area of Davison and West streets in Halifax.

Police were told that a man was walking a large dog past a residence on Davison Street, where there was a small dog barking on the property. The man picked up a small wooden sign on the property and threw it, striking and injuring the dog.

The owner of the injured dog came out and confronted the man, police said. The suspect then threw another sign, striking the homeowner.

Police said the owner was not physically hurt, but the dog sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to an animal hospital.

Animal Services responded and took possession of the suspect’s large dog, the release said.

Police arrested a 36-year-old Halifax man without incident at the scene. He has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and injuring or endangering an animal.