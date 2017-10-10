Man leaves Halifax Chihuahua badly injured after throwing sign

A passerby allegedly threw a sign at a barking Chihuahua, shattering the small dog's jaw and causing her to lose an eye.

Police say a 36-year-old Halifax man was walking his own large dog on Davison Street on Monday evening when he passed the barking Chihuahua's house.

Investigators say the man picked up a small wooden sign and threw it, striking the dog and causing life-threatening injuries.

Police say the owner of the injured dog came out and confronted the man, at which point the suspect threw another sign at the owner, who was not injured.

The suspect is facing charges including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and injuring or endangering an animal.

Animal Services took possession of the suspect's dog.

The injured dog's owner, Lorne Wilson, says 10-year-old Eugenie was sedated after being brought to hospital Monday evening and was bleeding heavily through the night.

"She’s lost her eye," he said. "She has a completely shattered lower jaw that can’t be repaired."

Wilson says the signs on his property asked owners to keep their dogs off of their garden. He says he was walking out of his front door when he saw the man throw the first sign.

"I was very upset and I was very, very confrontational with this person," he said. "I caught him red-handed. He was trying to leave and I was stopping him and blocking him."

Wilson says he and his wife, Natalie, need to have some difficult discussions with their veterinarian about Eugenie’s condition.