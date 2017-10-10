New look for licences and photo ID cards coming to Nova Scotia

Hey, Halifax (and all of Atlantic Canada).

Your driver’s licenses are getting a facelift.

All four Atlantic provinces are introducing a new, highly secure driver’s license and photo ID card to help better protect cardholders from identity theft, fraud and forgery.

In a media release issued Tuesday, Nova Scotia’s department of transportation and infrastructure renewal said starting next month, the cards will be printed at a central facility shared by all four provinces.

The cards will be mailed to clients within 14 days.

Nova Scotians don’t need a new licence or photo ID card until their current one is up for renewal.

Since the cards will no longer be printed at Access Nova Scotia Centres and Registry of Motor Vehicles offices, anyone renewing a licence will be given a 30-day temporary document to use until their new licence arrives.

The province said there will be a strict review process before cards are issued to help prevent fraud and identify theft.

“Highly advanced, anti-counterfeiting security features will also help ensure they cannot be copied using new printing technologies,” the department noted in its release.

Access Nova Scotia will start moving to the new process for driver's licences and photo ID cards next month. Full implementation is expected to be in place by the end of December.

There is no fee increase for the new driver's licence and photo ID card. The new cards will be implemented over the next five years as driver's licences expire.