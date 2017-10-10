Watch live: Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins visit Donald Trump at the White House

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins bring the Stanley Cup to the White House this afternoon.

The team's decision – and its superstar's support – to carry on the tradition of taking hockey's big prize to meet with the President has met with controversy after other winning athletes spoke out against Donald Trump and were uninvited to the White House.

In an interview with Metro last month, a Halifax activist took Crobsy to task for supporting his team's decision to go see Trump.

“A lot of people who play hockey in this province who are Black and who admire Sidney Crosby are now facing the idea that Sidney Crosby has no interest in standing up for them or seeing them or thinking that they’re worth speaking for,” El Jones said.