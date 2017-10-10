Sidney Crosby 'shy' during White House visit with Donald Trump

He said it was a “great honour” to be invited to the White House, but when Sidney Crosby was invited to the podium next to Donald Trump, he politely declined.

The Pittsburgh Penguins brought the Stanley Cup to the White House on Tuesday during a 15-minute ceremony.

Crosby, the team’s Cole Harbour-born captain, was the second last player to come on stage, and stood in the back row. Crosby faced criticism at home and in the U.S. for his comments in support of the team’s choice to accept Trump’s invitation: “It's a great honour for us to be invited there,” he told the Associated Press.

On Tuesday, the President opened the ceremony with a nod to players in other professional sports leagues who spoke out against Trump, and in the case of the Golden State Warriors, were uninvited.

“By the way, everybody wanted to be here today, and I know why,” he said.

Then, in a bizarre exchange, Trump asked part team owner Ron Burkle, who he described as a “friend of mine for a long time,” to help renegotiate NAFTA.

Next, he praised Crosby.

“We have to start with someone I’ve been watching for a long time because I saw him when he was just about as young as you can get going into the NHL, Sidney Crosby,” he said.

“Where’s Sidney?”

Trump reached out for a handshake with Crosby and beckoned him down toward the podium and into the view of the camera. Crosby stayed back.

“Look at him, he’s shy,” Trump said. “Do you know how to win, or what? Great, great job. What a job you’ve done.”