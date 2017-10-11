Halifax eateries make list of 100 best Italian restaurants in Canada

Next Tuesday is national pasta day (yes that’s a thing) and to celebrate, OpenTable has released its list of the 100 best Italian restaurants in Canada.

Two Italian restaurants in Halifax are on the receiving end of that amore.

Based on diner reviews, Café Chianti and da Maurizio both made the top 100 list.

“From trattorias serving classic comfort food to enotecas with outstanding wine offerings, restaurants serving Italian cuisine are the most commonly reserved among Canadian OpenTable diners,” notes an OpenTable press release issued Wednesday.

“This list highlights some of the best Italian restaurants across the country showcasing both traditional and contemporary takes on Italy’s diverse cuisine.”

The list was compiled from 515,000 restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners for more than 2,000 Canadian restaurants.