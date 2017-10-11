News / Halifax

Police release photos of suspect who allegedly punched man in head in Halifax

The assault happened in the Spring Garden Road area last Monday, police say.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a recent Halifax assault.

On Oct. 2 at about 1 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to an assault that had just happened at the corner of Spring Garden Road and Queen Street.

The victim, a 36-year-old man from Halifax, said he was walking in the area when he was approached by a stranger who punched him repeatedly in the side of his head. The suspect was seen leaving the area on a Route 1 Halifax Transit bus.

Police checked several buses but were unable to find the suspect.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and went to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as a black man, aged 20-40, of medium build with short dark hair. At the time of the assault he was wearing a black jacket and tan cargo pants.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact Halifax police at 902-490-5016, or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.



 

