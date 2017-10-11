Police release photos of suspect who allegedly punched man in head in Halifax

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a recent Halifax assault.

On Oct. 2 at about 1 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to an assault that had just happened at the corner of Spring Garden Road and Queen Street.

The victim, a 36-year-old man from Halifax, said he was walking in the area when he was approached by a stranger who punched him repeatedly in the side of his head. The suspect was seen leaving the area on a Route 1 Halifax Transit bus.

Police checked several buses but were unable to find the suspect.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and went to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as a black man, aged 20-40, of medium build with short dark hair. At the time of the assault he was wearing a black jacket and tan cargo pants.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact Halifax police at 902-490-5016, or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.