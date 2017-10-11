Man wearing hard hat and sunglasses robs Halifax bank: police
Halifax Regional Police say the Royal Bank on Almon Street was held up on Tuesday afternoon.
Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a bank in Halifax.
According to Halifax Regional Police, a man walked into the Royal Bank at 5805 Almon St. around 5 p.m. Tuesday, went up to the teller and demanded money.
No weapon was seen, but the suspect fled after getting some cash.
He is described as a white man in his 50s, five-foot-10 with a white goatee. He was wearing a hard hat, sunglasses, a blue hoodie and jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.