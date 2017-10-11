Nova Scotia hires Ontario consultant to examine governance of school system

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's education minister says all options are on the table in a review that will examine the governance of the province's schools.

Zach Churchill says the review has a broad mandate, including looking at the structure of the Education Department and the province's eight school boards.

Churchill says the $75,000 review will be conducted by Avis Glaze, who served as Ontario's education commissioner and as senior adviser to that province's education minister.

Glaze says she brings no pre-conceived notions to the job and plans to hold a number of consultations over the coming weeks before making recommendations.

The review will look at all areas of administration and operations and will also look at ways of increasing accountability and transparency around budgetary decisions and the allocation of resources for the school system.