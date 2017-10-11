Nova Scotia private member's bill seeks pregnancy, infant loss awareness day

HALIFAX — A Nova Scotia MLA is urging the province to proclaim Oct. 15 as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day, saying many families suffer the loss of a pregnancy or young child in silence and isolation.

Progressive Conservative MLA Tim Houston introduced a private member's bill in the provincial legislature Wednesday that seeks to establish a day of awareness about miscarriage, still birth and infant death.

He admits the bill falls short of promising new support and resources for bereaved families, but notes that his last two attempts to pass more sweeping bills failed to pass second reading.

Houston says he's hopeful the "watered down" bill, which doesn't require any new money for services for women and families, will be passed in a show of respect and compassion to mourning families.

A similar bill was passed unanimously in Ontario in late 2015, proclaiming Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day on Oct. 15 and promising better resources, support and research on the issue.