Five things to do in Halifax this weekend: From pink in the rink to fall fun
Also happening in Halifax this weekend: the free curbside give away, free movies and a peace officers' memorial.
Curbside Give Away Weekend: Fall cleaning in HRM? Get rid of those under-used items by placing them curbside with a FREE sign from Saturday through to dusk on Sunday. Treasure hunter? Scour your neighbourhood looking for “new to you” items. There’s even an interactive map.
Fall Fun Fair: Be Bedford-bound for bouncy castles, a petting zoo, games, prizes, face painting, treats and more for $5 per child. All proceeds support the IWK Foundation. The event is Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Bedford Highway Chickenburger.
Fallen Peace Officers’ Memorial Service: This Sunday marks the 35th annual service honouring Nova Scotia-based peace officers who’ve died in the line of duty here and elsewhere. The ceremony starts at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Grand Parade in Halifax.
Cineplex Community Day: This Saturday take in a free family-friendly movie (Kung Fu Panda 3, Trolls, Ice Age: Collision Course) at Cineplex locations in Bayers Lake, Park Lane, Dartmouth Crossing and Lower Sackville. Doors open at 9 a.m. and no tickets are required.
Pink in the Rink: Join the Halifax Mooseheads for their 10th annual Pink in the Rink game at 7 p.m. Saturday night at the Scotiabank Centre. The event supports the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation-Atlantic Region.