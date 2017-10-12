Medical dispensary in Dartmouth robbed of marijuana, cash: Halifax police
Two workers threatened with knives as police say three men took money and drugs before fleeing.
A
A
Two workers were threatened with knives as a medical dispensary was robbed of marijuana and cash on Thursday night.
Halifax Regional Police say the robbery happened at Greenway Medical Dispensary on Windmill Road around 7:30 p.m.
Three men went into the business, police say, and threatened two people inside with knives.
After stealing the cash and drugs, police say they left on foot and no one was hurt.
The suspects are described as all black men, with two having their faces partially covered with black hoodies. The other was wearing sunglasses and a black puffy jacket with a gray hoody underneath.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
