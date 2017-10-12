Police concerned for safety of young Nova Scotia boy gone missing
The RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating 12-year-old Colby Auger.
Police say they are concerned for the safety of a young Nova Scotia boy who has gone missing.
The RCMP say Colby Auger, 12, left his home in the community of Green Creek, Colchester County at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday and hasn’t returned.
“The RCMP is concerned for his safety and needs help from the public to find him,” a police statement says.
He is described as white, about five-foot-two, average build, short blond hair and green glasses.
He was wearing a grey and blue plaid jacket with blue track pants with a green stripe, a blue t-shirt with a green stripe and a black and white baseball cap.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Colchester District RCMP at 902-896-5000 or Crime Stoppers.
