Police concerned for safety of young Nova Scotia boy gone missing

Police say they are concerned for the safety of a young Nova Scotia boy who has gone missing.

The RCMP say Colby Auger, 12, left his home in the community of Green Creek, Colchester County at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday and hasn’t returned.

“The RCMP is concerned for his safety and needs help from the public to find him,” a police statement says.

He is described as white, about five-foot-two, average build, short blond hair and green glasses.

He was wearing a grey and blue plaid jacket with blue track pants with a green stripe, a blue t-shirt with a green stripe and a black and white baseball cap.