Police looking for operator of drone spotted near Halifax airport
A pilot told Nova Scotia RCMP they’d seen the drone “outside of the airport property while taking off from the airport’s secondary runway.”
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police are looking for the operator of a drone they say was flying too close to the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.
A news release from Nova Scotia RCMP says they got a complaint at about 9:30 Wednesday night about a drone.
A pilot told police they’d seen the drone “outside of the airport property while taking off from the airport’s secondary runway.”
Police saw the drone themselves once they arrived, but couldn’t find the operator, despite “extensive patrols.”
Transport Canada rules for drones prohibit their use within 5.5 km of any airport.
“Not only are you potentially jeopardizing the safety of all passengers and crew on flights, you are breaking the law,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Anthony Pompeo says in the news release.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.