Woman catches man masturbating in parkade at Halifax Shopping Centre

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a woman caught a man masturbating in a parkade at Halifax Shopping Centre.

In a media release police said at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday, they received a call about the indecent act from a woman who caught a man masturbating and exposing himself in a staircase on the second level near Entrance 2.

The suspect is described as a white man, between the ages of 30 and 40 years old, with light blonde or strawberry blonde hair. He was wearing a dark t-shirt and blue jeans.