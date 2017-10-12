Woman catches man masturbating in parkade at Halifax Shopping Centre
Police say the indecent act happened this week and they are looking for the suspect.
Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a woman caught a man masturbating in a parkade at Halifax Shopping Centre.
In a media release police said at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday, they received a call about the indecent act from a woman who caught a man masturbating and exposing himself in a staircase on the second level near Entrance 2.
The suspect is described as a white man, between the ages of 30 and 40 years old, with light blonde or strawberry blonde hair. He was wearing a dark t-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
