Young man, woman charged after numerous guns found inside Nova Scotia home
The RCMP say they also found cocaine and other drugs, along with cash.
A young man and woman are facing several charges after police say they found drugs and stolen handguns inside a Nova Scotia home.
The RCMP say on Oct. 3 a business was broken into in the community of Canning with several restricted handguns taken.
Two-days later police searched a home on Scott Drive and allegedly found restricted handguns stolen from the unnamed business. Police also say they found long guns, cocaine, marijuana and cash.
Police have since charged 21-year-old Kyle Michael Joseph Markle and 19-year-old Samantha Hope Collins, both of North Kentville, with the following charges:
Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cannabis Possession of Firearms ( long gun) without having a license to possess Possession of Firearms ( handguns) without having a license to possess Possession of a Prohibited Firearm with ammunition without having authorization or a license to do so Possession of a Firearm knowing the serial number on it had been defaced
Markle is also charged with break and enter of a business and stealing a firearm.
Both have been released on conditions and are due back in court on Nov. 7.