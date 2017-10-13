Nova Scotia budget passes vote without support by opposition parties

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia legislature has passed the Liberal government's $10.5-billion budget.

The Liberals needed all of their slim majority to pass the fiscal document, receiving no support from the opposition Progressive Conservatives and NDP.

The final vote was 25 to 23.

It followed 40 hours of estimates debate in the legislature.

An additional $6.2 million in new health spending was added to the budget, which was originally presented in April but then shelved for the May 30 provincial election campaign.