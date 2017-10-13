Nova Scotia teen charged with making child porn, sexual assault

A 19-year-old man is facing six charges including sexual assault, sexual interference and making child pornography after the search of a home in Nova Scotia.

The RCMP say on Oct. 11 the Internet Child Exploitation Unit searched a house in Westville and arrested 19-year-old Brett MacBeth.

The teen is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, making child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography.

“The RCMP is concerned there may be other victims and are asking citizens to please contact the RCMP Provincial ICE Unit at 902 720-5340 if they have any information,” a police statement reads.