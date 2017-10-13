Police ask for help solving Dartmouth woman's homicide after skeleton remains found

RCMP in Nova Scotia are asking for the public’s help solving a 15-year-old homicide case, and they’re offering a reward of up to $150,000.

In October 2002, two hunters found human skeletal remains off Old Guysborough Road near Dollar Lake Provincial Park.

Those remains were later identified as 33-year-old Laura Lee Cross.

Cross, who’d been living at 18 Middle St. in Dartmouth, was last seen on July 12, 2001, and reported missing that August.

The case has been added to the province’s Major Unsolved Crimes Program, meaning anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction could be rewarded up to $150,000.