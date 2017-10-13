Police identify man wanted after Nova Scotia bar employee assaulted, forced into room

Police in Nova Scotia are looked for a man who allegedly assaulted a staff member and forced them into a room while robbing a local watering hole.

New Glasgow Regional Police say they were called to a tavern on Stewart Street around 1 p.m. Thursday after a man came inside and demanded money.

“One staff member was present and was grabbed, assaulted and forced into a room,” a police release states. “The staff member suffered minor injuries."

According to police, the suspect, who they identify as Shawn Daniel Bonvie, fled on foot with some cash.

Police say Bonvie is 36 and has short brown hair, blue eyes and is five-foot-eight and 200 pounds.