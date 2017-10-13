Teenager killed, another arrested for dangerous driving, in Halifax-area crash

A 17-year-old boy is dead and another 17-year-old boy is in police custody after a collision in Hammonds Plains Friday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the boy was killed in a single-vehicle collision on Rochester Drive at 9:15 a.m.

“He was a passenger in a car when it lost control and overturned into a ditch adjacent to the roadway,” a police statement reads.

The driver was arrested at the scene for dangerous driving, and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Rochester Drive was closed to traffic Friday morning while an RCMP collision analyst examined the scene.