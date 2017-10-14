Video: 22 arrests made after large crowd gathers on street during Dalhousie University homecoming

More than 20 people were arrested for various offences after a gathering during Dalhousie University homecoming weekend resulted in police being called.

Halifax Regional Police were called to help other officers already hired by the university to the area of Jennings Street where a large crowd began to gather, estimated in the range of 1,200 to 1,500 people.

“Police arrested 22 people for various Liquor Control Act, Criminal Code and By-Law violations,” says a police statement. “Police continue to monitor the area and surrounding streets at this time to ensure community tranquility and safety.”