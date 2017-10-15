Halifax Heroes: Meet a North Preston woman 'always happy to help'

Ivory Provo doesn’t let anything keep her from giving back.

The North Preston resident has suffered from arthritis for almost three decades and was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer last year.

But that hasn’t stopped her.

Her home is cozy and welcoming, and at the age of 73, she doesn’t sit still for long. She also has many stories to share.

From tales of sitting three students to a desk in a one-room school house with no running water to being the first black woman in the “old” Halifax school board to hold the title of building maintenance supervisor, Provo calls her life “blessed.”

“We learned from our old ancestors. If you ran out of potatoes, onions, you could send next door for one and they’d send it to you. When we were growing up, people were so kind and generous and we never went hungry because if we didn’t have it, the next door neighbour would,” she recalled.

“We have our ups and downs but when you need them they’re there for you. It’s why I want to give back. I’ve been giving back ever since I was 16, and right now I’m still giving back.”

Provo is currently the president of North Preston’s senior citizen’s group. She has served as the Sunday school superintendent at St. Thomas Baptist Church, where she is also a member of its senior choir and the ladies auxiliary.

The Annie V. Johnson I.O.D.E., the Preston and area cancer marathon fundraising committee, the Black Cultural Society of Nova Scotia and the North Preston Girl Guides have also benefitted from her volunteer efforts.

One of her greatest passions is working with her hands. With December just around the corner, one of Provo’s sitting rooms is filled with at least 100 knitted hats for premature infants at the IWK.

They join bags of crocheted blankets, mittens, toques, scarves and other creations. Much of what she doesn’t sell to support her seniors group is given to organizations that support people who are homeless.

Even when she sits down for a break at the end of the day to watch a bit of television, Provo pulls out her knitting and keeps going.

“I am always happy to help. If I know someone that wants mittens and stuff I’ll just give them to them,” Provo said, looking over a small block quilt done in the style she learned from her mother.

“I’ve got 12 of those done for the North Preston daycare centre. They’re quilts for the little ones for nap time to cover themselves up.”

Provo has participated in campaigns to provide dresses and shorts for orphaned children in Africa. During the Christmas season, she and her husband Samuel Provo Sr. work with Forest Hills Baptist Church and Feed Nova Scotia to prepare Christmas hampers for those in need.

Until her breast cancer diagnosis last year, she also spent about three decades canvassing her community for the Arthritis Society of Nova Scotia and the local heart and stroke foundation.

Her son Samuel Provo III nominated her as a Halifax hero for her dedication to not only North Preston, but the broader community.

In 2012, she graduated from a 10-week step up to leadership program to help further her abilities to give back.

“She is such an amazing person,” he said.

“She was diagnosed in January of last year with Stage 3 breast cancer. But she didn’t let that hold her down.”

Provo said she encourages other people to give back however they can.

“In 2003 our house burned down and we lost everything. Then we rebuilt and I just started giving even more back to people because when our house burned down they gave us so much. I’m blessed. Someone is always worse off than I am,” she said.

“If you can give back do it while you have your health and strength. Even if you don’t have your health and strength, do what you can do so you can say ‘When my time is up and I’m ready to die, at least I did something to make this world a bit of a better place.’”

