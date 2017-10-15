Man taken to hospital after being shot several times with pellet gun: Halifax police
Police say a fight between two men in Dartmouth ended with one shooting the other with the gun.
Charges are being laid after police say a fight ended in one man shooting another with a pellet gun.
At about 5:10 p.m. Saturday, Halifax Regional Police responded to a verbal dispute in the 0-100 block of Best Street in Dartmouth, a release said.
When officers arrived, they determined that a physical fight between two men had escalated to one of the men getting a pellet gun and shooting the victim several times.
The victim was taken to hospital, treated for minor injuries, and released. Police said the pellet gun was recovered, and the suspect was arrested without incident.
The accused remains in custody on remand, and will appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday morning to face multiple weapons charges and assault causing bodily harm.
