Muffler misery: Halifax regional council to debate asking province to quiet car exhausts

Halifax regional council wants to find a way to further muffle mufflers.

“For many years Councillors have received complaints from residents regarding vehicle muffler noise,” a staff report headed to council says.

The problem is, Halifax Regional Municipality doesn’t have the authority to make muffler laws; the provincial Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) explicitly prohibits municipalities from making their own laws about vehicles.

At this Tuesday’s council meeting, councillors will debate a motion from their transportation committee recommending Mayor Mike Savage write a letter to the province asking it to change some laws.

Current legislation requires vehicles have working mufflers “to prevent excessive or unusual noise,” and prohibits use of “a muffler cut-out, by-pass or similar device.”

Halifax Regional Police handed out a total of 49 tickets for those two offences in the first nine months of 2016, and 55 in 2015.

The transportation committee recommends council ask Savage to write to the province asking for changes to the province’s Standards for Vehicle Equipment Regulations, setting a decibel level that vehicles would have to meet.

In its report, staff held up Edmonton’s motorcycle noise bylaw as an example of the decibel levels the province could legislate: “92 db(a), as measured at 50 centimetres from the exhaust outlet, while the engine is at idle,” and “96 db(a), as measured at 50 centimetres from the exhaust outlet, while the engine is at any speed greater than idle.”