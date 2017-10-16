Halifax announces construction delay for St. Margarets Bay Road work

Despite city staff’s hopes the St. Margaret’s Bay Road project would be finished this month, construction will now be extended until the end of November.

According to a HRM release Monday, the St. Margaret’s Bay Road construction project will now go until late November due to delays like bedrock being encountered under the street, the “unanticipated” removal of very old, unmarked water/sewer infrastructure, and both additional sewer and water lateral installations and storm sewer connection installations.

Just last week, city spokesperson Nick Ritcey told Metro that HRM understands resident’s frustration with congestion around the region thanks in part to the Bay road project, but said the work should be complete by the end of October.

The release on Monday said crews will continue working seven days a week during October and November to finish this project “as quickly as possible.”

During the closure, customers can still access businesses on the impacted route, but no through-traffic is allowed. A signed detour will be in place to help motorists travelling in this area.