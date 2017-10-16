News / Halifax

Halifax-area man killed after crash on Highway 102

The RCMP say a 55-year-old man from Lucasville died at the scene.

A Nova Scotia RCMP cruiser.

Jeff Harper/Metro / Halifax Staff

A Nova Scotia RCMP cruiser.

A Halifax-area man is dead after a crash on Highway 102.

The RCMP say a collision involving a Ford Explorer happened at 7:21 p.m. Monday between exits 5 and 5A.

A 55-year-old man from Lucasville - who was driving the Ford Explorer - died at the scene.

“The investigation is ongoing with an RCMP accident reconstructionist presently on scene to assist in determining the cause and circumstances of the collision,” a police statement around 10:30 p.m. stated.

The Nova Scotia medical examiner was also on scene “to determine the cause and manner of death,” the statement went on to say.

No other details were given.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular