Halifax-area man killed after crash on Highway 102

A Halifax-area man is dead after a crash on Highway 102.

The RCMP say a collision involving a Ford Explorer happened at 7:21 p.m. Monday between exits 5 and 5A.

A 55-year-old man from Lucasville - who was driving the Ford Explorer - died at the scene.

“The investigation is ongoing with an RCMP accident reconstructionist presently on scene to assist in determining the cause and circumstances of the collision,” a police statement around 10:30 p.m. stated.

The Nova Scotia medical examiner was also on scene “to determine the cause and manner of death,” the statement went on to say.