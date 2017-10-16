Halifax police drug exhibit audit to be complete by year's end, chief says

Halifax police say they’re still on track to finish their drug exhibit inventory reconciliation by the end of the year, even though there’s more Canadian cash left to reconcile now than there was two months ago.

Police started the full inventory after an audit in 2015 showed 72 of 507 items in a random sample were unaccounted for. The full inventory originally showed 3,000 of 12,792 drug-related exhibits in the police database were unaccounted for.

Many of those items have now been accounted for, but as the process goes on, police have discovered more cash, and there is now $42,861.62 in Canadian currency still to be reconciled. In August, there was only $6,683.41 still to be reconciled.

“The expectation was that there’d be money missing, instead we’re finding more money,” Chief Jean-Michel Blais said after the Board of Police Commissioners meeting on Monday.

Blais said it’s not exactly surprising, given the inventory is a reconciliation dating back to 1992 – including the amalgamation of three police departments and a switch to a new records-keeping system in 2005.

Updated numbers will be presented to the Board in November, and again in December, and then Blais said he’d be presenting a follow-up report in January when the work is done.

Crime ‘migrating’ to cyberspace

There have been more than 300 reported incidents of cybercrime in Halifax so far this year, but police say it’s impossible to put real numbers on the growing segment of crime.

Halifax Regional Police Superintendent Jim Perrin gave a presentation to the municipality’s Board of Police Commissioners Monday on cybercrime, which he defined as any crime involving a computer and a network.

Perrin said cybercrime often goes unreported because people and businesses are embarrassed to admit they’ve been victimized.

According to police data, this year, the most common cybercrime has been fraud, with 129 incidents as of Sep. 21. Child luring, child pornography, indecent calls, and uttering threats are the next most common.

Perrin said police forces across the globe are facing the same challenges as crime is “migrating” to the web.

“Everyone’s in the same boat,” he said. “No one has the magic answer to all this.”