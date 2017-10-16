Man charged, fined over $2,000 for drag racing on Nova Scotia highway

A Quebec man has been fined over $2,000 for drag racing on a Nova Scotia highway.

According to a release, while on patrol this Saturday near Antigonish, RCMP Eastern Traffic Services officers spotted two trucks line up side by side, then accelerate quickly down the road, “essentially drag racing on the highway.”

The racers “interfered with other traffic” on the highway but no one was injured, police said.

A RCMP officer was able to stop one of the two vehicles, but the other one sped away. The driver of the stopped vehicle was given a roadside test due to the police officer detecting alcohol on his breath.

The driver, a 28-year-old man from Quebec, was charged for racing under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act. His license was also suspended for seven days and the car was seized.

The fine for racing in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50, the release said.

The man is also facing a seven-day license suspension as result of the breath sample he provided.