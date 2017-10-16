Man struck by vehicle on Halifax boardwalk, driver flees scene: police
Halifax Regional Police say the 19-year-old victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, with the driver later located at a home in Hammonds Plains.
Police say a driver took off in his vehicle after hitting a young man on the Halifax boardwalk Sunday night.
The collision took place at 7:30 p.m. on the boardwalk in the 1400 block of Lower Water Street.
The victim was a 19-year-old man who suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The driver, according to police, fled the scene, but was later located by officers at a home on Hammonds Plains Road.
The driver is now in police custody as the investigation continues.
