Man struck by vehicle on Halifax boardwalk, driver flees scene: police

Police say a driver took off in his vehicle after hitting a young man on the Halifax boardwalk Sunday night.

The collision took place at 7:30 p.m. on the boardwalk in the 1400 block of Lower Water Street.

The victim was a 19-year-old man who suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, according to police, fled the scene, but was later located by officers at a home on Hammonds Plains Road.