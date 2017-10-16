News / Halifax

Man struck by vehicle on Halifax boardwalk, driver flees scene: police

Halifax Regional Police say the 19-year-old victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, with the driver later located at a home in Hammonds Plains.

The Halifax Regional Police Headquarters on Gottingen Street.

Police say a driver took off in his vehicle after hitting a young man on the Halifax boardwalk Sunday night.

The collision took place at 7:30 p.m. on the boardwalk in the 1400 block of Lower Water Street.

The victim was a 19-year-old man who suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, according to police, fled the scene, but was later located by officers at a home on Hammonds Plains Road.

The driver is now in police custody as the investigation continues.

