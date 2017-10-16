Nova Scotia teens charged with completely destroying 'valuable construction' equipment

Three teens are facing mischief charges after pieces of valuable construction equipment were “completely destroyed” in a Nova Scotia gravel pit.

According to a release, Colchester District RCMP responded to a mischief complaint at 11:30 p.m. Sunday in Greenfield.

“The value of the damage is estimated to be in the $500,000 range. Two pieces of large equipment were completely destroyed,” Cpl. Jennifer Clarke of the RCMP said on Monday, referring to a rock crusher and front-end loader.

Police said an excavator also had its windows broken, while another loader had severe damage to the cab. A weigh-scale, scale house and portable toilet were also completely destroyed.

The suspects entered the property via Greenfield Road, police said. The RCMP then used a police dog team to find and arrest the three suspects in the woods nearby, including a 19-year-old man from East Mountain, a 16-year-old boy from Greenfield, and a 17-year-old boy from Onslow Mountain.